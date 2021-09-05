Polytrade Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.52 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002613 BTC on popular exchanges. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded up 176.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00126058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00817431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047596 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,705,925 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

