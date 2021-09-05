Poolz Finance Price Reaches $7.38 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.38 or 0.00014562 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

