POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the quarter. POSCO makes up 0.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.16% of POSCO worth $42,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 133,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,832. POSCO has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

