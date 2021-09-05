PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $58.85 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003324 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,242,237 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.