PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PPD stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 3,271.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

