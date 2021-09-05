Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Premier worth $31,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

