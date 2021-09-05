Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $995,626.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,607,895 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

