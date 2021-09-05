Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Project Pai has a market cap of $39.20 million and $1.40 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00100579 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,771,786,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,696,109 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

