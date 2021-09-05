Project WITH (WIKEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Project WITH has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Project WITH has a market cap of $7.77 million and $706,873.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project WITH

WIKEN is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

