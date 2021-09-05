Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

