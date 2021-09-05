Prometeus Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.26 or 0.00044431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $366.19 million and $49.69 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00122698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00843727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.