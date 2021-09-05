ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $201,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $62,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 54.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 148,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $871,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.51. 3,033,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,200. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

