Prosper Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $2.37 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00048518 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003099 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015648 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

