Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Prothena reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 392.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Prothena stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. 249,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,163. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17, a PEG ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

