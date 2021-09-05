Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

