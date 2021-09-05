Public Mint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,661.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $46,661.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056799 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

