Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $4,586.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00155530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00219064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.64 or 0.07774639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.39 or 1.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00973611 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

