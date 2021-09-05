Pundi X[new] Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $542.53 million and approximately $138.80 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.