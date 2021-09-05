Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 267.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.