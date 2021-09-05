PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $596,270.49 and $80.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,312.77 or 1.00331827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00075817 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001557 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007727 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

