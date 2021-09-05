QASH Price Hits $0.0748 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and approximately $320,047.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

