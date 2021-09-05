Qcash (QC) Tops One Day Volume of $429.60 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.25 million and approximately $429.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

