Qitmeer (PMEER) Hits Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $243,736.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.65 or 0.07640271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00441553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $757.46 or 0.01463767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00142175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.06 or 0.00608844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00606379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.70 or 0.00378186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

PMEER is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 200,551,810 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network is a public chain transformed from HalalChain. Qitmeer aims to be the next-generation public chain based on BlockDAG which is dedicated to serving the ecosystem of Islamic Finance, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and creating social impact. In contrast to the competition model, BlockDAG’s collaboration model in mining achieves a desirable balance of typical blockchain metrics among the security, openness, fairness, and scalability. Qitmeer’s BlockDAG is a collaboration model based on SPECRE protocol. BlockDAG’s collaboration model allows solo mining and pool mining to have the same opportunity cost. At the same time, Qitmeer uses an anti-ASIC mining algorithm to prevent concentration of hash rate. Qitmeer adopts a classic POW consensus and UTXO data model and designs a unique asset issuing mechanism that requires the reserve of native currency, which is in line with core ethical financial values. Qitmeer testing network will introduce real miners for testing to ensure the gradual maturity and stability of the network. This is a gradual transition to the Qitmeer main network. The economic model of the test network should not only solve the incentive problems in the transition stage, but also solve the historical problems after the transformation. HalalChain ERC20 token：HLC Qitmeer test net token：PMEER Native token of Qitmeer network：Meer Qitmeer public chain test network announcement Burning and mining: one HLC token burnt, one PMEER can be minted by miners. Constant total number: the total amount of PMEER and HLC remains at 1 billion, PMEER + HLC = 1 billion. Exchange freely: PMEER holders and HLC holders can exchange freely on their own initiative. Mapping priority: the HLC participating in burning will obtain the priority of mapping, it means giving them priority according to its proportion in the network at the time of allocation. “

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.