QLC Chain Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $10.66 million and $5.46 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00226087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.01 or 0.07782000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.19 or 1.00190337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.58 or 0.00973139 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

