Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

