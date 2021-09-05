Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

