Qtum Price Hits $16.18 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $16.18 or 0.00031256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,707,379 coins and its circulating supply is 98,673,576 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

