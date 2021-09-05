Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

