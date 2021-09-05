Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

Shares of PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.