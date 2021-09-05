Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.
Quanta Services Profile
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.