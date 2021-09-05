Quantstamp Hits Market Cap of $42.72 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $42.72 million and $1.81 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00804342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.