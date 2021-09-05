Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $69,183.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,184.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.07844081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.73 or 0.00447807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.32 or 0.01449306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00140023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.17 or 0.00653938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.00615978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.05 or 0.00384690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,795,282 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

