Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.23

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $57,489.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,667.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.28 or 0.07577878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00437053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $749.50 or 0.01450621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00139336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00611547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00603028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00374446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,800,112 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.