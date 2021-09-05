QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QuantumScape by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.56. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,219,492 over the last ninety days.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

