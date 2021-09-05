QuickX Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $35,877.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

