Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,440.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,216 shares of company stock worth $293,016. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.93 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

