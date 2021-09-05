Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Cap of $675,666.73

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $675,666.73 and approximately $41.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

