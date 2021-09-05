Radix (EXRD) Price Reaches $0.11

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $83.79 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

