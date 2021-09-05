RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of RadNet worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $146,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 185.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

