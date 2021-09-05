Rage Fan Market Cap Reaches $987,287.72 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $987,287.72 and approximately $8,261.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00226087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.01 or 0.07782000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.19 or 1.00190337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.58 or 0.00973139 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

