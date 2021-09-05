Ragnarok (RAGNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8,238.48

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,238.48 and $36.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00153338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00230511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.06 or 0.07869163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,609.12 or 0.99735986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00982511 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

