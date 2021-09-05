RAI Finance Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $33.70 million and $5.11 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 3% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

