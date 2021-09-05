Rain Capital Management LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $107.65. 1,002,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

