Rain Capital Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $234.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

