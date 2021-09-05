Rainicorn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $35.31 million and $1.02 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

