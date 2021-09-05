RAMP Market Capitalization Tops $148.04 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $148.04 million and approximately $39.21 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00822284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047435 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

