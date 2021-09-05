Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 73.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.73 or 0.00034373 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $155.24 million and $2.40 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00125253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00818866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,896 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

