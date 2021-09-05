Rarible Price Reaches $29.76 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Rarible has a market cap of $141.14 million and $13.17 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.76 or 0.00057590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.88 or 0.00820213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047201 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,742,162 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

