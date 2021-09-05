Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $126,867.49 and $64.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 112.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

