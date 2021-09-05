Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.29 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $9,394.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00232222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.09 or 0.07885862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,260.96 or 0.99960142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00988530 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

