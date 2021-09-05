Raydium (RAY) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $808.22 million and $134.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.10 or 0.00023835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00228801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.58 or 0.07853422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.92 or 0.99678594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.52 or 0.00981811 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,782,251 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

